Worth a listen
Tiring of looking at the screen? Make these podcasts your lockdown entertainment
Politics/ Society/ Comedy
Uncle, please sit!
Why: If you ever wanted ammunition to take down that WhatsApp forwards uncle we all know, then this is the podcast to listen to. It debunks everything your neighbourhood know-it-all thinks they know with humour and facts.
Link: https://bit.ly/smdunc
Politics
The Seen and the Unseen with Amit Varma
Why: This podcast dives deep into the public policies and the politics of India. Analysing both, the immediate consequences and its ripple effects. If you love Indian politics this is the show for you with over 170 episodes till date.
Link: https://seenunseen.in/
True crime
Crimetown
Why: If you like true crime stories, Crimetown is full of them, two seasons worth. Each 30-minute episode has a single crime told by the narrator and peppered with news clippings and interviews.
Link: https://gimletmedia.com/shows/crimetown
Politics/ Society
How to citizen
Why: Hosts Meghnad S and Shreyas Manohar explore the theory of civics from a school civics textbook versus the on-ground reality of Indian politics. They cover everything from the Constitution to marginalisation in a more interesting way than we did in school.
Link: https://bit.ly/smdcitizen
Food/ Life/ Culture
The Dave Chang show
Why: You would imagine a podcast by the founder of Momofuku to be all about food, but this isn't the case. Dave Chang's podcast is about life, food, culture and a bunch of other topics, offering a fair mix of entertainment for anyone who decides to listen in.
Link: https://bit.ly/smdchang
Internet/Culture
Reply All
Why: A podcast about how people shape technology and Internet culture and vice versa. There are over 160 episodes, thankfully the hosts have listed a few of their favourites, where they feel newbies needs to start from.
Link: https://bit.ly/smdreply
LGBTQIA+
How to be a girl
Why: The podcast is produced by the mother of a six-year-old transgender daughter who is trying to make sense of what it means to be a girl. It's heartwarming, humorous and very relatable for parents.
Link: https://bit.ly/smdhowgirl
Film/ Comedy
How did this get made?
Why: This is for movie buffs that like all trash cinema. It is an hour long and sometimes there are longer discussions on various trash movies. The latest episode features Vin Diesel's latest movie Bloodshot. You might want to watch the movie before listening to the podcast because of spoilers.
Link: https://bit.ly/smdmade
Science
Ologies with Alie Ward
Why: This offers an entertaining look on the various ologies of science. Alie Ward's podcast interviews experts in various ologies fields, everything from gastroegyptology (bread baking) to graphology (handwriting and forgery).
Link: https://bit.ly/smdology
Comedy/ Music
Punch Up the Jam
Why: This podcast takes famous songs, discusses them and then breaks them down in an effort to make the songs even greater. After it's all done, the host Miel Bredouw along with her guest remake the song with hilarious results.
Link: https://bit.ly/smdpunchjam
Kids/ Science
Wow in the world
Why: A fun 30-minute podcast that introduces kids to an interesting science story. The hosts Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz also have a short ten-minute science game show called Two Whats!? And A Wow! that is a lot of fun to play.
Link: https://bit.ly/smdwow
History
Revisionist History
Why: An interesting take on history that brings attention to things from the past that were overlooked and misunderstood. It is mainly American history, but the host Malcolm Galdwell's take and attention to detail makes it worth listening to.
Link: http://revisionisthistory.com/
Business
How I built this with Guy Raz
Why: A great podcast where founders tell their story of how they built their companies including the defining moments of their journey. It is a great podcast if you are interested in
becoming an entrepreneur in the future.
Link: https://bit.ly/smdhowi
Comedy/ Sports/ Talk show
Cyrus Says
Why: There is no denying Cyrus Broacha has the gift of gab and he does a whole lot of it on his podcast aptly named Cyrus Says. The topics range from cricket, to news and life in general. The show is fun and there are over 500 episodes to choose from.
Link: https://bit.ly/smdcyrus
Assassin's Creed Valhalla to launch
Ubisoft just announced a new Assassin's Creed game that will launch towards the end of the year. The game, called Valhalla will, take place during the Viking invasion of England. The players will get to control Eivor, who can either be male or female. Like Odyssey, this game will have major RPG elements. The game is already available for pre-order, in case you can't wait till the end of the year to buy it.
Trailer link: https://bit.ly/smdval
Canon turns cameras into webcams
Since a huge chunk of the world's population is working from home, Canon has released a beta version of a software that turns their cameras into high-end webcams. All you need to do is download and install the software. Then, connect the camera to your PC using the USB wire. However, not all Canon cameras are covered. A full list of compatible devices is shared on the company website. The software, unfortunately, only works with Windows. Sorry, Mac and Linux users.
Get it from: http://www.canon.us/livestream
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe