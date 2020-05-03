Worth a listen

Politics/ Society/ Comedy

Uncle, please sit!

Why: If you ever wanted ammunition to take down that WhatsApp forwards uncle we all know, then this is the podcast to listen to. It debunks everything your neighbourhood know-it-all thinks they know with humour and facts.

Link: https://bit.ly/smdunc

Politics

The Seen and the Unseen with Amit Varma

Why: This podcast dives deep into the public policies and the politics of India. Analysing both, the immediate consequences and its ripple effects. If you love Indian politics this is the show for you with over 170 episodes till date.

Link: https://seenunseen.in/

True crime

Crimetown

Why: If you like true crime stories, Crimetown is full of them, two seasons worth. Each 30-minute episode has a single crime told by the narrator and peppered with news clippings and interviews.

Link: https://gimletmedia.com/shows/crimetown

Politics/ Society

How to citizen

Why: Hosts Meghnad S and Shreyas Manohar explore the theory of civics from a school civics textbook versus the on-ground reality of Indian politics. They cover everything from the Constitution to marginalisation in a more interesting way than we did in school.

Link: https://bit.ly/smdcitizen

Food/ Life/ Culture

The Dave Chang show

Why: You would imagine a podcast by the founder of Momofuku to be all about food, but this isn't the case. Dave Chang's podcast is about life, food, culture and a bunch of other topics, offering a fair mix of entertainment for anyone who decides to listen in.

Link: https://bit.ly/smdchang

Internet/Culture

Reply All

Why: A podcast about how people shape technology and Internet culture and vice versa. There are over 160 episodes, thankfully the hosts have listed a few of their favourites, where they feel newbies needs to start from.

Link: https://bit.ly/smdreply

LGBTQIA+

How to be a girl

Why: The podcast is produced by the mother of a six-year-old transgender daughter who is trying to make sense of what it means to be a girl. It's heartwarming, humorous and very relatable for parents.

Link: https://bit.ly/smdhowgirl

Film/ Comedy

How did this get made?

Why: This is for movie buffs that like all trash cinema. It is an hour long and sometimes there are longer discussions on various trash movies. The latest episode features Vin Diesel's latest movie Bloodshot. You might want to watch the movie before listening to the podcast because of spoilers.

Link: https://bit.ly/smdmade

Science

Ologies with Alie Ward

Why: This offers an entertaining look on the various ologies of science. Alie Ward's podcast interviews experts in various ologies fields, everything from gastroegyptology (bread baking) to graphology (handwriting and forgery).

Link: https://bit.ly/smdology

Comedy/ Music

Punch Up the Jam

Why: This podcast takes famous songs, discusses them and then breaks them down in an effort to make the songs even greater. After it's all done, the host Miel Bredouw along with her guest remake the song with hilarious results.

Link: https://bit.ly/smdpunchjam

Kids/ Science

Wow in the world

Why: A fun 30-minute podcast that introduces kids to an interesting science story. The hosts Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz also have a short ten-minute science game show called Two Whats!? And A Wow! that is a lot of fun to play.

Link: https://bit.ly/smdwow

History

Revisionist History

Why: An interesting take on history that brings attention to things from the past that were overlooked and misunderstood. It is mainly American history, but the host Malcolm Galdwell's take and attention to detail makes it worth listening to.

Link: http://revisionisthistory.com/

Business

How I built this with Guy Raz

Why: A great podcast where founders tell their story of how they built their companies including the defining moments of their journey. It is a great podcast if you are interested in

becoming an entrepreneur in the future.

Link: https://bit.ly/smdhowi

Comedy/ Sports/ Talk show

Cyrus Says

Why: There is no denying Cyrus Broacha has the gift of gab and he does a whole lot of it on his podcast aptly named Cyrus Says. The topics range from cricket, to news and life in general. The show is fun and there are over 500 episodes to choose from.

Link: https://bit.ly/smdcyrus

Assassin's Creed Valhalla to launch

Ubisoft just announced a new Assassin's Creed game that will launch towards the end of the year. The game, called Valhalla will, take place during the Viking invasion of England. The players will get to control Eivor, who can either be male or female. Like Odyssey, this game will have major RPG elements. The game is already available for pre-order, in case you can't wait till the end of the year to buy it.

Trailer link: https://bit.ly/smdval

Canon turns cameras into webcams

Since a huge chunk of the world's population is working from home, Canon has released a beta version of a software that turns their cameras into high-end webcams. All you need to do is download and install the software. Then, connect the camera to your PC using the USB wire. However, not all Canon cameras are covered. A full list of compatible devices is shared on the company website. The software, unfortunately, only works with Windows. Sorry, Mac and Linux users.

Get it from: http://www.canon.us/livestream

