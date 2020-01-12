Search

WOW! Sonu Sood signs a Yash Raj Film, posts a picture on social media

Updated: Jan 12, 2020, 07:38 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Yash Raj Films have signed Sonu Sood for their next film but the name remains unknown. The actor has tweeted a picture on his social media account.

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has bagged a project by Yash Raj Films (YRF). Sonu, on Saturday, took to Twitter and shared a photograph of a script book with YRF's signature red and white design on the cover.

"Follow your dreams.. they know the way! Get ready..2020 is going to be special. ?? @yrf," Sonu captioned the image.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan congratulated Sonu on twitter: "Badhai."

Sonu replied: "Dhanyavaad mere Bhai. (Thank you, my brother)."

Details about the film and his role are still under wraps. He was last seen on screen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba.

