WOW! Sonu Sood signs a Yash Raj Film, posts a picture on social media

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has bagged a project by Yash Raj Films (YRF). Sonu, on Saturday, took to Twitter and shared a photograph of a script book with YRF's signature red and white design on the cover.

"Follow your dreams.. they know the way! Get ready..2020 is going to be special. ?? @yrf," Sonu captioned the image.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan congratulated Sonu on twitter: "Badhai."

Sonu replied: "Dhanyavaad mere Bhai. (Thank you, my brother)."

Details about the film and his role are still under wraps. He was last seen on screen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba.

