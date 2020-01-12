WOW! Sonu Sood signs a Yash Raj Film, posts a picture on social media
Yash Raj Films have signed Sonu Sood for their next film but the name remains unknown. The actor has tweeted a picture on his social media account.
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has bagged a project by Yash Raj Films (YRF). Sonu, on Saturday, took to Twitter and shared a photograph of a script book with YRF's signature red and white design on the cover.
"Follow your dreams.. they know the way! Get ready..2020 is going to be special. ?? @yrf," Sonu captioned the image.
Follow your dreams.. they know the way ! Get ready..2020 is going to be special. âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ @yrf pic.twitter.com/v9Lzdkasli— sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 11, 2020
Actor Abhishek Bachchan congratulated Sonu on twitter: "Badhai."
Sonu replied: "Dhanyavaad mere Bhai. (Thank you, my brother)."
Dhanyavaad mere bhai. âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ https://t.co/kxLeXXdQl2— sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 11, 2020
Details about the film and his role are still under wraps. He was last seen on screen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba.
