Wozniacki defeats Gavrilova, advances to Madrid Open 2nd round

Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki on Sunday defeated Daria Gavrilova 6-3, 6-1 to reach the Madrid Open second round. Wozniacki, ranked World No.2, dominated the match at 3-3, winning nine of the following ten games to seal the win after one hour and 28 minutes, reports Efe.

The reigning Australian Open champion needs a victory at the WTA clay-court tournament in Madrid to regain the top spot in the WTA singles rankings. The 27-year-old is scheduled to play either Italian qualifier Sara Errani or Ashleigh Barty of Australia for a place in the third round.

