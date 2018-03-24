WR, BMC to ensure railway tracks don't turn into waterworld this year

Officials identified spots prone to flooding, and discussed remedies for the issues at a meeting as part of monsoon preparations

WR and BMC officials at the meeting

The Western Railway and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have identified 10 spots prone to flooding along the WR stretch, and officials have decided to elevate one of the water mains over the tracks near Bandra to ease the flow of water. This was one of the key observations at a meeting yesterday between Western Railway and BMC officials as part of monsoon preparations.

“There are about 43 main drains in the Western Railway premises and 70% of the work of inspecting them with underwater cameras has been completed. During this, it has been found that about 10 spots under the railway line are prone to waterlogging. The remaining work will be complete by March 31 and a review meeting will be held in April,” BJP leader Ashish Shelar, who co-ordinated the meeting said.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and Western Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Gupta. Railway officials said they are in regular touch with BMC teams to ensure a flood-free railway line for smooth operations.

Resolving issues

Listing a few hurdles and solutions, officials said while at Mahim, the work of micro-tunneling for a drinking water pipe has been on, at Matunga, work has been on for widening a drain near the Mithi river. At Mumbai Central, a compound wall inside a drain has been identified as a block for easy passage of water. At Mahalaxmi, there are about seven drains, and foundations of hoardings have been blocking passage of water.

Narrow drains

At Elphinstone, drains have been found to be too narrow. Near Khar, of the 300-metre long drains near Jai Bharat Society and railway colony, a 50-metre stretch passes under railway tracks and there is a need to deepen and widen it.

Cameras will also be lowered in seven manholes there to assess the accumulation of debris that could possibly block water. A bit ahead near Bandra, there is a drinking water pipeline that will be required to be elevated, seeking permissions for which might take another year. The final report of all these activities will be submitted at a meeting in April after the review works are over.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates