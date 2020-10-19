Wrapped up! Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur finish off Uttarakhand schedule of Jersey

On Sunday, Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor completed the Uttarakhand schedule of Jersey after shooting in the hilly region for over a fortnight. The actors took to Twitter to extend gratitude to the state for enabling them to shoot in a safe environment amid the current scenario. Before shooting in Uttarakhand, the team had shot some portions in Chandigarh.

Jersey is a remake of Gowtam Tinnanuri's 2019 Telugu film. The Hindi version is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid thanked the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the pandemic. "It's a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state," he tweeted.

It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) October 18, 2020

Mrunal, too, expressed her gratitude towards the Uttarakhand government. "I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film Jersey in the beautiful locations of the state," she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film Jersey in the beautiful locations of the state.@tsrawatbjp @dipr_uk #ksChauhan — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) October 18, 2020

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

Also Read: Has Shahid Kapoor Taken A Pay-Cut For Jersey?

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news