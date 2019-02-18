Writer offers safe haven to Kashmiri students

national

There are rumours of aggression against Kashmiris, even as some do-gooders have come forward to help them

Representational picture

The protests that have erupted across the country after the terror attack that killed at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel (CRPF) in Pulwama, have left Kashmiris staying outside the state worried about their safety. There are rumours of aggression against Kashmiris, even as some do-gooders have come forward to help them.

Sanjay Austa, a freelance writer, has welcomed people from Jammu & Kashmir, who are feeling vulnerable following the protests, to two of his properties in Himachal Pradesh, in case of an emergency. He said, "I posted about the facility on my Facebook page on Sunday morning. Both of my properties in Himachal Pradesh have enough space to accommodate a few people in case of any emergency. But so far, I haven't received any request regarding this."

The Facebook post was shared 45 times by Sunday evening. It reads, "Our two properties, Meena Bagh, Shimla and Ratnari in Himachal are open to Kashmiris (particularly students) feeling unsafe and vulnerable. We have the space and we will look after you. We will close our bookings for the duration of your stay. For info kindly DM or reach us at www.meenabaghresorts.com."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates