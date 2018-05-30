Wrote to SDMC, police about fire in factories: AAP

On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out in a rubber factory in Khirki Extension area of Malviya Nagar in south Delhi



Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said they have informed the SDMC and Delhi Police about fire incidents in factories set up illegally in several residential areas of south Delhi but no action was taken.

On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out in a rubber factory in Khirki Extension area of Malviya Nagar in south Delhi. No casualties have been reported so far in the blaze.

"There are many such illegal warehoused and illegal factories where many disasters are waiting to happen," said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, saying AAP leaders had written to civic authorities and police who did not act.

AAP Councillor from Chirag Delhi Pooja Jakhar wrote to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the Delhi Police Commissioner and the District Magistrate in April to bring to their notice about the commercial activities in the area causing serious life risks to the residents.

She, in her letter, also said heavy vehicle including trucks came inside the colonies round the clock and lives and property of the residents are at risk due to negligence of the departments concerned.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever