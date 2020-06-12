Bobby Lashley opens up about Black Lives Matter, Drew McIntyre, Lana and MVP

WWE superstar Bobby Lashley has been into a two-a-day training programme ahead of his clash against Drew McIntyre for the latter's WWE title at Backlash 2020. This will be the first time Bobby Lashley enters a match for the WWE title ever since his return to WWE in 2018.

In an interesting interaction, we take a look at his views on his match against McIntyre at Backlash, Black Lives Matter, Lana and MVP's fight as well as the UFC row.

You took to Twitter to post about the #BlackLivesMatter movement. How has the support been with WWE superstars?

I think everybody across the board on the same team and no one's thinking anything negative towards it. In the end, we all want to get along with a common goal to be happy. if someone does not feel they're getting their happiness, then we need to find out how to change that. I am confident that we will be working in the right direction.

Three of the last four challengers went on to become champions at Backlash? Do you think you will maintain this trend?

(Lashley expresses a pleasant surprise upon hearing this fact) Regardless of what I have been doing inside or outside the ring, I am excited about this. I have not had an opportunity at the top for 13 years, so if there is somebody that deserves it, I would throw in my hat and say I do. I've been there and done that. At the end of the day we going to take off the gloves and start swinging - that's what Drew (McIntyre) is about and damn sure that's what I'm about. I feel i should come out victorious and that gets me excited.

You and Drew have a history together not only at WWE but before at Impact. How does this journey feel?

Well last year Drew and I worked as tag team partners and one thing was said about it - vicious! We both bring out something in each other that not everybody can do. I think the time away gave us the opportunity to find ourselves a bit more. Right now, this match is big as Drew talks about how the locker room is changing and how he wants to show people to appreciate being there. Well, I'm kind of in a different boat than he is as I was in WWE for a long time but never the chosen one. I had to scrape and claw to get up here. We kind of worked in the same path, but as one was already granted his position, the other had to work to get there. So there's a lot of meaning to this match.

Two years ago you came back to WWE. How different has it been this time around?

It's quite different. The crowd, the style. But we have to understand that everything evolves. Was it bad now or then? No, both eras were different. Earlier, it would not have been possible for someone like me to have the Universal or WWE title, but times have changed. Social media is big, the locker room, how people interact- it's all different.

Being a huge MMA fan yourself, what are your thoughts on Dana-White Jon Jones situation?

That's a discussion we can talk about for hours. Its the company vs fighter here. In boxing, it's somebody's fight card eg Mayweather. And they get paid an astronomical amount. When you compare boxing to MMA, some fighters get frustrated and someone like Jon Jones (who should be making somewhere in the ballpark like other boxers). I do not know how much he is making, but if he has a problem then it should be addressed. Many fighters have spoken about how much they make in comparison to how much UFC takes. It's the fighters putting in the work and their lives on the line by getting in that cage so they should be compensated. If Jones fights Dana that will be huge numbers, and if so, he should be paid accordingly.

You have never wrestled the Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Triple H or Sting. If you could pick one of them to face, who would you pick and why?

If you ever have the opportunity to wrestler Undertaker and say no you are out of your freaking mind. There's no way I'd not say Taker, but the Lesnar match has been talked about since the day I entered wrestling. I think that's what the fans want and I wanna know too.

How do you handle the fight between MVP and Lana and how will it influence Backlash?

Hitting MVP was not the smartest thing Lana did, but MVP's a man and he's not going to lay hands on a woman. I think I would handle it like any other guy would between his wife/girlfriend and best friend. I would just like to see everybody get along.

You and Lana had a huge storyline with Rusev earlier this year. Did you feel we got a real conclusion to it or any ideas of how you wanted it to end?

To tell you the truth, I really don't know what happened because we were at a point where the revenge needed to happen and it did not. I don't know where we could have gone with it or how I wanted it to go. I think that I wish that I had the match with Rusev that I wanted to.

How do you see Drew McIntyre as an opponent?

First of all, I think Drew is going to be regarded as one of the greatest WWE champions in history.

However, he asks a question back as to if at Backlash, he took McIntyre to the ground and by raining blows, he did not give him a chance to counter and then launch the Full Nelson, would we be surprised? No, he goes on to talk about how he could go and beat up the entire roster before taking the gloves off and reiterates about his move on Lashley (surprising everyone).

Bobby Lashley has always been a force to reckon with and his WWE title match with Drew McIntyre at Backlash 2020 is going to be worth the wait.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news