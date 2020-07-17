WWE Horror Show at Extreme Rules 2020: Who will lose an eye, Rey Mysterio or Seth Rollins?

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. It is scheduled to take place on July 19, 2020 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It will be the twelfth event under the Extreme Rules chronology, and the first to have an altered title.

Where to watch Extreme Rules 2020

WWE EXTREME RULES 2020 will be streamed live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

You can also watch the WWE EXTREME RULES 2020 on TV on Monday, July 20th 2020 at 4:30 AM IST exclusively on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels

Matches on card

BRAUN STROWMAN VS. BRAY WYATT (WYATT SWAMP FIGHT)

The WWE Universal champion Braun Strowman will be looking to overpower Bray Wyatt once again when he faces him, although this time his title is not on the line. Ever since he won the Universal title against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, Strowman has been undefeated in all his title matches including the one against Wyatt at Money in the Bank for his title. This match however, is something that Wyatt has conceptualized so it will be interesting to see what happens.

DREW MCINTYRE VS. DOLPH ZIGGLER (WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH)

The Scottish WWE wrestler created history at WrestleMania 36 after he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE champion. After over 100 days and two title defences (MITB vs Seth Rollins and Backlash vs Bobby Lashley), Mcintyre will go up against his former WWE tag team championship partner Dolph Ziggler for the title. Ziggler has yet to set the stipulation for the match and it will be interesting to see his pick.

ASUKA VS. SASHA BANKS (RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH)

Asuka won the Raw women's title in shocking fashion! The Empress of Tomorrow had won the contract during the Money in the Bank ladder match. The following night on Raw, Becky Lynch announced that the match was in fact for the Raw women's title as Becky relinquished it due to her pregnancy. Asuka went on to face Nia Jax in a match that ended in a count-out. Sasha Banks, on the other hand, who is the current Women's tag team champion with Bayley, will prove to be a worthy contender for the title as she is already a four-time Raw women's champ and will be eyeing a record fifth title!

BAYLEY VS. NIKKI CROSS (SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH)

The Role Model in WWE is currently at her top and 'THE' top as far as the women's division is concerned. Ever since Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair last year to win the SmackDown women's title, she has been unstoppable. Bayley who is currently in her second reign is the longest-reigning SmackDown women's champion ever! Nikki Cross who has unpredictable gameplay will be looking to open a bag of surprises against Bayley.

REY MYSTERIO VS. SETH ROLLINS (EYE FOR AN EYE MATCH)

Rey Mysterio has had a rollercoaster of events ever since he clashed with Seth Rollins. It all began on the day Becky Lynch announced she and Seth Rollins were having a baby. This sent Rollins into a shock of sorts and he went on to injure Rey Mysterio's eye later that night on WWE Raw. Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio also took shots at each other during interviews to the length that Seth Rollins also brought Rey's son Dominik into the picture. When many felt Dominik would betray his father and side with The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins, he did not. Rey went on to issue a challenge which was accepted by Rollins at Horror Show at Extreme Rules

Other matches - APOLLO CREWS VS. MVP (U.S. TITLE MATCH)

