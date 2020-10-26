WWE Hell In A Cell: Sasha Banks wins first SmackDown title; Randy Orton wins WWE title for 14th time

WWE Hell in a Cell saw titles change hands, a new Money in the Bank winner, a heel turn as well as the beginning of a record-equalling title run. Here are the results of WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.

Sasha shows Bayley who's Boss! Wins her first SmackDown women's title

At WWE Hell In A Cell 2020, third time was a charm for Sasha Banks who faced off against Bayley for the latter's SmacDown women's title in a HIAC match. Sasha Banks, who is the most experience female superstar in HIAC matches, entered her third match for this pay-per-view. Sasha, who lost her previous two Hell in a Cell matches against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, was not having it this time as she overcame all odds including a chair and kendo stick attack. Sasha went on to deliver spectacular Meteora and a headscissors to keep Bayley to the ground but the Role Model went on to repeat her own sunset flipbomb after Banks delivered one before to send her back-first into a chair. Bayley would go on to humiliate Sasha Banks with spraypaint but not before the boss took out her opponent with her own Bayley-to Belly suplex onto a ladder. Sasha then performed the Bank Statement, with Bayley's head between a chair which forced her to tap out thus giving Sasha Banks her first-ever SD women's title, ending Bayley's 380-day streak as well as becoming a Grand Slam champion.

Randy Orton overcomes McIntyre for record-equalling WWE title

Orton, who is unarguably one of WWE's biggest and most ruthless wrestlers went to war with Drew McIntyre in pursuit for the latter's WWE title for a third-time and came out on top. Orton was upto his tricks right before the match as he ambushed McIntyre dressed as an official. However, McIntyre seemed prepared for his foes' moves and used the cage to his advantage in which was his first-ever Hell in a Cell match. The Scot attacked the Viper with a steel chair as well as ran him into the steel steps. After Drew missed a Claymore, Orton countered with an attack to the WWE' champ's fractured jaw. The both would then make their way to the top of the Cell with attacks on each other before McIntyre lost grip to fall onto the announce table. Gathering himself, McIntyre would later plant a Claymore on Orton but the Viper used his experience and moved out of the ring. As McIntyre went for another Claymore, Orton countered with a vicious RKO to pin his opponent and win his 14th WWE title, thus equalling with Triple H.

Roman Reigns cement's place as Head of the Table

WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns put his money where his mouth was in his historic first-ever Hell in a Cell 'I Quit' match against none other than cousin Jey Uso. The two got off to a flying start with Reigns delivering two spears before Jey countered and hit two Uso splashes. Uso managed to get a strap into the ring but went against him as Reigns got hold off it and unleashed continues lashes on his cousin. Jey later was en route to take out Reigns but the Big Dog countered with a Superman punch. Reigns then hit two drive-bys with the second one landing steel steps onto Uso's head. Jey's brother, Jimmy Uso entered the ring begging Reigns to stop his attacks on Jey. However, Reigns would then put Jimmy in a Guillotine choke but not before Jey pleaded with him to let go of Jimmy Uso, finally uttering the words 'I Quit'. Reigns would then be anointed as The Head of the Table by Wild Samoans, Sika (Reigns' father) and Afa (Reigns' uncle).

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 results:

24/7 Champion R-Truth defeated Drew Gulak (Kickoff Match)

Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso (Hell in a Cell "I Quit" Match)

Elias defeated Jeff Hardy via disqualification

The Miz defeated Otis to become Mr. Money in the Bank

Sasha Banks defeated Bayley to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion (Hell in a Cell Match)

United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated SLAPJACK

Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE Champion (Hell in a Cell Match)

