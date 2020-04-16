WWE releases 20 superstars including Kurt Angle, Rusev in shocking fashion!
WWE has also released Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of the O.C., Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder as well as veteran referee Mike Chioda
The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) made a shocking decision on April 15 by releasing a huge list of some WWE superstars from past and present.
In a statement by WWE, they announced that they had released a total of 19 superstar wrestlers and a referee. WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev), Zack Ryder (Matthew Cardona), Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra) and Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson) - collectively known as The O.C., Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett), Maria Kanellis, Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), Rowan (Joseph Ruud), No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela), Mike Chioda, EC3 (Michael Hutter), Lio Rush (Lionel Green), Primo (Edwin Colon) and Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves). WWE also went on to wish them all the best.
Following their release from WWE, superstars took to Instagram to voice their emotions.
Take a look at some of their posts on social media. Kurt Angle -
Rusev -
Sarah Logan -
Heath Slater -
Luke Gallows -
This has come as shocking news to all the WWE universe with more details awaited.
