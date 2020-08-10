Search

WWE star Kamala passes away at 70 after a heart attack

Published: Aug 10, 2020, 11:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Kamala was a popular WWE star during the 1980s and 1990s

Former WWE wrestler Kamala, real name James Harris , passed away on August 9, 2020. Kamala, age 70, had apparently tested positibe for COVID-19 and died of a heart attack.

WWE took to Instagram to mourn Kamala and pay tribute to him.

 
 
 
WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.

Kamala was a popular WWE star during the 1980s and 1990s. Kamala entered the WWE in 1984 and went on to perform as a wrestling superstar until 1995. During his tenure in WWE, Kamala feuded with some of the top superstars such as Andre The Giant, Sgt Slaughter, Bret Hart, The Undertaker, Ultimate Warrior and most notably the highlight of his career being his feud with Hulk Hogan for the WWE title in 1986.

Kamala was married to Melissa Guzman.

Upon hearing the news of Kamala's death, many WWE superstars and fans alike took to social media to mourn him and pay respects.

