WWE star Kamala passes away at 70 after a heart attack

Former WWE wrestler Kamala, real name James Harris , passed away on August 9, 2020. Kamala, age 70, had apparently tested positibe for COVID-19 and died of a heart attack.

WWE took to Instagram to mourn Kamala and pay tribute to him.

Kamala was a popular WWE star during the 1980s and 1990s. Kamala entered the WWE in 1984 and went on to perform as a wrestling superstar until 1995. During his tenure in WWE, Kamala feuded with some of the top superstars such as Andre The Giant, Sgt Slaughter, Bret Hart, The Undertaker, Ultimate Warrior and most notably the highlight of his career being his feud with Hulk Hogan for the WWE title in 1986.

Kamala was married to Melissa Guzman.

Upon hearing the news of Kamala's death, many WWE superstars and fans alike took to social media to mourn him and pay respects.

GOD BLESS THE KAMALA HE ALWAYS PUT ON A SHOW FOR THE FANS GOOD BIG MAN WHO WORKED THE GIMMICK BETTER THEN MOST IT BREAK MY HEART #ripkamala pic.twitter.com/8hFybhctSq — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 10, 2020

When you're a kid, you think wrestling is real. You learn of its absurdity later in life. But that doesn't mean your childhood memories are fake. In the 80's, I rooted for James Harris because something told me he was a gentle giant in a lot of pain. Turns out he was. #RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/Vt6OpGZyII — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) August 10, 2020

The Ugandan Warrior Kamala was an amazing performer

I enjoyed all of his stuff

A character like that can never exist in todays world

Sad to hear his passing pic.twitter.com/HbkJJYozAU — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 9, 2020

Kamala was one of those out there and unique characters you don’t really see in pro wrestling today. Ones in many ways that are missed for many reasons. #RIPKamala #RIPUgandanGiant pic.twitter.com/4voGqcyfON — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) August 9, 2020

Kamala was one of Hulk Hogan's better-drawing house show opponents. From late 1986 to early 1987, they did good business. It's kind of forgotten because it's right before WM3. #RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/QJIh78fufw — Jim Valley (@JimValley) August 9, 2020

Such a great character. Memorable and influential. May he rest in peace



Wrestling Legend James ‘Kamala’ Harris Passes Away At Age 70 https://t.co/k5mQzqe0lq — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 10, 2020

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of wrestling legend James “Kamala” Harris, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.#RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/kYMMusLJXJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2020

Saddened to hear of the passing of former WWF superstar, the Ugandan giant, James "Kamala" Harris. #RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/QzrZoCsB9E — LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) August 10, 2020

Sad to hear the reports that Kamala has passed away. Watching and reviewing 1982 & 1983 Mid South gave me an whole new appreciation for him. One of wrestling's last great gimmicks. — The Great Brian Last (@GreatBrianLast) August 9, 2020

