WWE star Roman Reigns open to 'huge' match with cousin Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

WWE superstar Roman Reigns is one of the biggest names in the industry at the present. Roman Reigns overcame leukemia and announced he was in remission earlier this year. Roman Reigns is the cousin of WWE legend and multiple world champion Dwayne The Rock' Johnson. In an interview with GQ Sports, Roman Reigns was quizzed on a possible match with The Rock and the former had a favourable reply to the same.

When asked if he would be open to facing The Rock in a WWE ring, Roman Reigns said, '"If it's done right, I think, obviously the star that he is, where he's at in his career, it would be huge.' Reigns continued, 'It would be great. But you know, we're family, so it has to make sense. And free the guy up; can we get him a break? Can he take a day off? If he can get a week off, then we might be able to make it happen.'

Roman Reigns was recently seen in a cameo appearance in his cousin Dwayne Johnson's hit film 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' that also starred Jason Statham. The David Leitch-directed film grossed about 763.2 million USD worldwide to date.

The Rock last appeared in the ring in a WWE match against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 and created a record by winning the match in 6 seconds. The Rock has headlined 3 WrestleMania's with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Rock is an 8-time WWE champion and a 5-time tag-team champion. The Rock won the Royal Rumble in 2000. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has headlined WrestleMania three times and is a four-time WWE world champion.

Roman Reigns will be teaming up with Daniel Bryan to take on Erick Rowan and Luke Harper at WWE Hell In A Cell on October 6.

SmackDown's premiere on Fox is one of the biggest announcements in years and will see The Rock alongside other WWE legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Rick Flair and others.

The main event is supposedly Kofi Kingston defending his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar.

