WWE star Sonya Deville recalls coming out as lesbian live on TV

Sonya Deville

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Sonya Deville, 25, has spoken about the spontaneous way she came out as lesbian live on TV three years ago.

Talking about the incident, Sonya, whose real name is Daria Berenato, told Sky Sports: "During the preliminary taping of the first episode, they asked me if I was in a relationship. I had a girlfriend at the time. Not only was I not expecting that question, I was in a bikini in high heels. I felt so out of my comfort zone when they asked me that question. I thought 'what do I do… well, tell the truth, right?' So I said, yeah, I have a girlfriend, but she's not my wife yet. I got nervous, and they all started smiling. I said, 'oh my god, I just came out on national television.' It truly wasn't planned, but I'm so grateful that it happened."

