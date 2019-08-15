WWE stars John Cena, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch wish Indian fans on Independence Day

other-sports

As all Indians celebrate Independence Day today all over the country, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars also took to social media to wish them

India celebrates it's 73rd Independence Day today and began with Narendra Modi addressing the entire nation from Red Fort. As all Indians celebrate Independence Day today all over the country, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars also took to social media to wish their fans.

WWE superstars such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch were seen wishing all their fans in India a Happy Independence Day as WWE shared a video on micro-blogging site Twitter. Even members of the tag-team The New Day, Big E and Xavier Woods wishes fans. Watch the video below.

Raw women's champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown women's champion Bayley, WWE superstar from India Kavita Devi also wishes Indian fans on I-Day.

Meanwhile, WWE superstar and record 16-time world champion John Cena took to Facebook to wish his huge fan base in India a Happy Independence Day.

WWE has always had a huge fan base in India, but over the years, it has developed tenfold. This is also due to various WWE training and performance programmes conducted in the country as well as WWE superstars visiting India over the years.

John Cena has not been part of any WWE pay-per-view in a while but has been busy with projects in Hollywood. Cena was last seen in Bumblebee in 2018 and will next be appearing in Playing With Fire this year. John Cena has also signed up to star in the next sequel in the Fast and Furious series.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins overcame Brock Lesnar at Summerslam to become the new WWE Universal champion. This is the second time Rollins defeated Lesnar (the first at WrestleMania 35). Meanwhile, Becky Lynch and Bayley also managed to successfully defend their respective titles against Natalya and Ember Moon respectively at Summerslam.

