WWE stars Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch engaged

Published: Aug 23, 2019, 13:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Becky Lynch took to Twitter and wrote: "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life."

Becky Lynch poses with Seth Rollins. (Pic/ Becky Lynch Twitter)

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got engaged on Friday with Becky Lynch making the announcement on her social media handles.

Both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been on a career high recently, The Man, Becky Lynch's ring name, defeated Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to claim both titles in their Winner Take All Match.

Whereas, Seth Rollins is the Universal Championship, claiming the title after defeating Brock Lesnar.

World Wrestling Entertainment's official Twitter handle also congratulated the couple on the occasion.

"WWE is thrilled to congratulate @WWERollins and @BeckyLynchWWE on the news of their engagement!" WWE tweeted.

Seth Rollins currently signed to WWE, performs on the Raw brand where he is currently a double champion. His second reign as WWE Universal Champion, and his fifth reign as one-half of the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions with Braun Strowman.

Becky Lynch, on the other hand, is also currently signed to WWE on the Raw brand where she is the current Raw Women's Champion in her first reign.

With inputs from IANS

