WWE superstar Trish Stratus reveals why she wants to return to India

In an exclusive interview mid-day, WWE superstar Trish Stratus shares her thoughts on Evolution, her comeback, her current favourite female wrestlers in WWE and India - the country that she loves!

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) female veteran superstar and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made her return to the ring at this year's Royal Rumble. Trish Stratus will make a huge pay-per-view comeback along with friend and another WWE Hall of Famer Lita at the first ever WWE all women's pay-per-view Evolution on October 26th. Trish and Lita will face off against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James in a tag-team match.

What are your thoughts on being part of the first ever women's PPV Evolution?

I am honoured and excited to be part of it at this point. I wouldn't mind sitting back and watch all this amazing stuff unfold but being a part of it is like being a part of history. I am honoured to be back and be part of such a platform and path that the women in WWE are now paving. I think it is such a great message that we are sending to people all over the world.

What do you have to say about your upcoming match with Alexa Bliss? Would you have preferred to wrestle someone else?

I think it is great. Facing Alexa Bliss is more like a generation face-off as people compare our styles and approach to wrestling. Now that Lita and I are going to be teaming up and facing her and Mickie James - there's so much history in this match that will make it great. Mickie and I have a lot of history as well as Lita and Mickie. At the Royal Rumble, Mickie James and I had that moment and we were not sure if fans would remember it but the fans were like 'Oh yes' when we faced off. The fact that we get to repeat that one more time is very exciting. I think it is going to be a really entertaining match.

Why do you think WWE took so long to create an all women's PPV? What is the difference between the female superstars of today and back then?

Back then there were only a couple of women wrestlers and usually one storyline for women. But now there's this whole roster of women and they are an integral part of the show. The women wrestlers today are seasoned and perfectly trained and ready as opposed to back in the day. They have established characters. Everybody knows the women, their history and it is more intriguing. You now get to see a clash of different personalities which makes it so interesting, which we did not have back in the day.

While Lita and you have retired, Mickie James made a comeback and is part of the roster? Did a comeback ever occur to you?

Well, the idea never came up to me. I have been running my business and raising my babies. When the first offer came up, which was the Royal Rumble, I could not refuse, and now suddenly I am back in the mix. It was amazing to have a women's Royal Rumble, and when they asked me to be a part of it, I could not turn it down. It's great to be working with WWE again. I am at a different stage in my life now with my kids but I am already

Which female wrestlers' work from the current roster do you admire?

Gosh! All of them as it's hard to pick one. But I always had my eye on Nattie (Natalya). I have always loved to work with her. Just her and me being Canadian and kind of having the sharpshooter face-off would be fun. So I feel someone like her would be a cool opponent. But currently, Sasha Banks and I had a moment at the Royal Rumble which I thought the fans really dug. I just love her work, I think she is passionate and I loved our moment at Royal Rumble. There's such a strong chemistry and reaction between us and I felt it. When you feel such an intangible thing.

Well, then comes Charlotte, who is a 7-time champion, so I definitely have my eye on her. And Ronda Rousey, who comes from a different world with a different perspective. We did do a poll as to who should wrestler me, and the top 2 names were - Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks.

What message would you like to give to your fans in India?

India is such a beautiful country and is the birthplace of yoga which is one of my biggest passions in life. Yoga came into my world when I had an injury and healed me spiritually and physically. It holds a very special place in my heart. When I visited, I had the chance to go to Kerela and learn kalaripayattu. I also went up to the Himalayas. It was one of my most favourite trips. I would love to return to India and I hope that they are 'stratusfied' by my work.

