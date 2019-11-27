X Ray: The Inner Image - A true Hollywood style blood and gore psychological thriller

Rating: 3 Stars (***)

X Ray: The Inner Image stars debutante Rahul Sharma and Yaashi Kapoor in the lead and is directed by Rajiv S Ruia. The film dwells with the realm of the human psyche, which at times is flawed and remarkably twisted.

The film is made under the banner of Baba Motion Pictures Private Limited and is produced by Pradeep K Sharma. The film is multi-layered psychological thriller and filmmaker Rajiv S Ruia has knocked it out of the part with bold and gore like never before, only to bring the audience to a crashing crescendo like any Alfred Hitchcock movies.

Actor Rahul Sharma plays an unassuming iron pumper modern-day guy, who meets a beautiful stranger Yaashi Kapoor. One thing leads to another and before you know it, both are in an empty house with weird chemistry and karma flying around. What follows is unreal, sadistic and authentic in its nature.

Best thing about psychological thriller, the filmmaker builds the anticipation and thrill level, keeping the end as mysterious as possible and when finally the tale is laid out, the audience is gasping for air. Filmmaker Rajiv S Ruia has kept the elements in the place; hence the film is a tight thriller which gives nothing away till the end. The director has done a remarkable job hoisting seven different cameras for each scene, which is something to look forward to. He specialised in blood and mirror breaking scenes, which are key elements for any psychological thriller.

Rajiv Ruia's direction and his keen eye for details will keep the audience hooked and begging for more. The pure horror of unexpected is something which thriller, especially psychological thriller offers and this one is not just a dish, it's a whole buffet of emotions, dark thoughts and acting them out!

The film loses its grip at certain points, and newbie's miss certain emotions and land the scene someplace else, which could be the negative element of the film. The movie offers violence but at points, it is too much. There's a romantic sensuous song in the film, which makes you want to hear more. The song is composed by Raaj Aashoo, sung by Swati Sharma and Dev Negi, and written by Alka Khan. The film opened with impressive reviews today.

