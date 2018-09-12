Xi, Putin meet as Russia kicks off biggest ever war games

international

President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the games after hosting an economic forum in Russia's far eastern city Vladivostok where his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is one of the prominent guests.

(Left) Xi Jinping with Vladimir Putin (centre). Pic/AFP

Russia launched what it called its largest ever military drills, with hundreds of thousands of troops taking part along with Chinese soldiers in a show of force NATO condemned as a rehearsal for "large-scale conflict."

The week-long war games dubbed "Vostok-2018" (East-2018) "have kicked off" in far eastern Russia, the defence ministry said. Taking part in the drills are around 3,00,000 soldiers, 36,000 military vehicles, 80 ships and 1,000 aircraft, helicopters and drones. Some 3,500 Chinese troops will take part in the games.

