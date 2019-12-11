X'mas is around the corner

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Dadar christmas bazaar: When they say there's something for everyone, they mean it. The Dadar Women Network, after a few successful events, has come together for an all local, neighbourhood Christmas bazaar. So, everything that you see here, from marzipan to gingerbread and fruit cakes, all the way to handmade soaps and jewellery is being sold by budding women entrepreneurs in the locality. There are as many as 30 stalls with 30 women with a special focus on kids this year. Expect activity boxes, clothes and a host of other kid-friendly goodies. "This is an attempt to take our three-year-old group offline and make it all about the neighbourhood," says Shivani Borade Shah its founder.

Till December 14, 4 pm to 8.30 pm

At Kabaddi Association Hall, Shivaji Park, Dadar West

FREE

Santa's bazaar: This Christmas bazaar in its 10th year now has become somewhat of a household name. Continuing the tradition this year, they are back with 30 stalls spread across ten tables. You'll find everything you need to prepare for the festive season here, from traditional old school sweets to decor. For those looking to have a good time beyond stocking up, there are performances by local artistes, a magic show and a DJ spinning out some tunes. For the kids, there's a beverage counter and free candyfloss. Make an outing of this one and you'll feel like the festival is nearly here.

On December 15, 6 pm onwards

At Malad Gymkhana Limited, Marve Road, Malad West.

Call 28823504

FREE

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates