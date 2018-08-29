Yami Gautam doesn't like addictions

bollywood

Yami Gautam who will next be seen on-screen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Uri, says she found Sacred Games brilliant

Actress Yami Gautam finds web shows addictive. The actress, who will next be seen on-screen in "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" and "Uri", says she found "Sacred Games" brilliant.

"They (web series) are so engaging...One thing comes after another. There's a time I gave it a total break because these are addictive. And I don't like addictions," Yami told IANS over phone.

"Flights are the best time to enjoy Netlfix or read... You need a detox from digital world sometimes," she added.

Yami will be seen in "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" as a lawyer and will later be seen play an intelligence officer in "Uri", based on Indian Army's surgical strikes across the LoC in 2016. "With the kind of work I'm doing, I feel like myself. I'm uninhibited and ready to take on challenges. I'm in a happy space," she says.

"I had to chop off my hair for 'Uri' and hair is a big deal for an actor. But I said lets go for it. It's going to be worth it," she adds. The 29-year-old actor says she has evolved 'both as a person and a performer' over the years and feels most comfortable today. "I've been a reserved girl. But then you realise it's important to evolve and be yourself. I'm not trying to be suddenly this new energetic person.

Sometimes you create inhibitions and draw lines on your own. But today I feel good about letting my inner personality reflect, both in my work and life." Yami was appointed the brand ambassador for Hong Kong tourism, for which she recently visited the city. She says opportunities coming from all quarters, both in terms of films and brands, make her feel slightly more responsible. "You feel important when you are representing something. I feel responsible about it. But I also have fun and take it as it comes," the actor says.

