Yami Gautam: Jawans happy with our depiction of Forces

Yami Gautam

Currently going strong at the box office, Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike was a fitting tribute to the Indian commandos and the valour they displayed during India's surgical strike against Pakistan in 2016. Gautam, who essayed the role of an intelligence officer in the Aditya Dhar-directed drama, was recently invited - along with co-star Kaushal - to be part of the Republic Day parade at the Attari-Wagah border.

The joy of meeting the real-life heroes aside, she says she was in for a surprise as the Border Security Forces (BSF) regiment in Amritsar offered her a token of appreciation for her performance in the military drama.

Touched by their gesture, Gautam tells mid-day, "BSF is the first line of defence of our country, and it gives me immense pride to have been amidst the BSF jawans during their celebration of patriotism at the Attari border. I am so overwhelmed by their appreciation of the movie." Having spent the better part of the day with the soldiers, she says the discussion revolved around her latest release. "Wherever we have travelled with the film, we have received a lot of love, especially from the men who serve our country. [Even here], they were unanimously happy with the way we depicted the Armed Forces."

