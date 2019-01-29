Vicky Kaushal gets a sweet surprise at 30,000 feet!

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal has become a household name after the success of his film Uri: The Surgical Strike. He recently received a sweet surprise while flying at 30,000 feet

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has become an instant favourite post his Uri: The Surgical Strike success. Audiences, young and old alike, have loved the movie based on the 2016 Uri attack where militants attacked Indian security forces in Kashmir. Kaushal's dialogue 'How's the Josh?' has also become a mantra of sorts. So Kaushal receiving love from all quarters is a given.

But we're sure he wasn't expecting this unexpected treat while he was flying 30,000 feet up in the air. He was flying with Jet Airways, whose staff was celebrating Republic Day and who also decided to celebrate the success of Uri. The cabin crew baked him a cake and also presented him with a handwritten note, which said, "How's the josh? Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind. Extremely high sir."

The actor shared the photo of the cake on his Instagram story. Here's a picture of the story:

Before Uri, Vicky Kaushal was seen in Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Raazi, Masaan, and the web series Lust Stories. His performances on screen have been lauded by all, and he's soon becoming one of the most bankable stars in the industry. Kaushal will be next seen in Karan Johar's Takht and a horror film.

