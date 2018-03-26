Yami Gautam makes her digital debut with the Son of Abish

Popular chat show online, hosted by ace comedian Abish Mathew called Son of Abish is all set to open its fourth season with Yami Gautam as the first guest on the show

Yami Gautam after showing her versatility as an actor last year with her films like Kaabil and Sarkar 3 is all set to debut on the digital platform soon. One of the most popular chat show online, hosted by ace comedian Abish Mathew called Son of Abish is all set to open its fourth season with Yami as the first guest on the show. It would be Yami's first stint on the digital platform, however just for an episode.

Till now she has never been a part of any digital format show till date, until now. Yami will be accompanied by another standup guest Kenny Sebastian who too is a renowned name in standup space. It's an opportunity which Yami wouldn't let pass by and found it very apt to make her first ever digital appearance.

The actress spoke about her experience on the show and said, "Shooting for Abish's show was an incredible experience. There wasn't a single dull moment at the shoot for the episode. I think personally the digital platform is extremely transparent as the feedback is almost instant. People connect directly with you, as there's real-time interaction with the content. And today some of the best formats and content is available on the digital world and it's an exciting time for the entertainment business."

Currently, Yami is busy prepping herself for her next film Batti Gul Meter Chalu along with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor where is playing a lawyer in the film. The actress will soon leave for Tehri to join the cast for the shoot of the film.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates