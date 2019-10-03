Yami Gautam on Ginny Weds Sunny: She's brave, not brash

Set to play a career-driven woman in Ginny Weds Sunny, Yami Gautam draws parallels between this role and that of Ashima, the character she essayed in her debut film, Vicky Donor. "Both the characters were strong-minded, independent women who could hold their own. Ginny is brave, not brash; she is strong, not arrogant. The opinions that these girls have, resonate with me," says the actor, quick to add that she understands she must green-light distinct characters to add merit to her resume. "I understand that in cinema, not every character should be the same. We will stop exploring our range if we make each character a replica of the other."

Sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in Puneet Khanna's directorial venture, Gautam's Ginny turns down a proposal brought in by her mother. It is Massey's character, Sunny, who, along with the mother, convinces Ginny to tie the knot. Much like her on-screen avatar, Gautam says she often finds the need to be assertive as an artiste, as well. She particularly despises the manner in which actors are forced to take a stance on matters that may or may not concern acting. "I am a bit of everything, and I want to remain the way I have been, without subjecting myself to the demands of what is expected of me."

