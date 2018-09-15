Yami Gautam - Shraddha Kapoor quash rumours with adorable pictures

bollywood

Recently, a rumour made the rounds of Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor cannot see eye to eye

Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor

Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor are all geared up for their upcoming film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, starring Shahid Kapoor. The drama directed by Shree Narayan Sing, will see Yami essaying the character of a lawyer whereas Shraddha plays Shahid's love interest. The two have been having a blast promoting the film, which releases on 21st September 2018.

Recently, a rumour made the rounds of how the two actresses cannot see eye to eye. However, both the actresses have put the rumours to rest, by posting adorable videos and pictures of one another on their social media pages. Both Yami and Shraddha are bonding big time, as is evident from the posts, during their vigorous film promotions in the city.

Yami's spokesperson said, "Both Yami and Shraddha have been having a great time promoting the film. Although they don't have many scenes together, they bonded on the sets of the film and hit it off pretty well. Both the actresses respect each other and are really fond of each other's work."

