Yami Gautam to debut on digital platform

The third season of Son of Abish will have Yami Gautam as its first guest. She will also be accompanied by comedian Kenny Sebastian

Actress Yami Gautam is geared up to make her debut in the digital space as a guest in conversation with comedian Abish Matthew on the show titled Son of Abish. The third season of the show will have Yami as its first guest. She will also be accompanied by comedian Kenny Sebastian, read a statement.

Yami said: "Shooting for Abish's show was an incredible experience. There wasn't a single dull moment at the shoot for the episode. I think personally the digital platform is extremely transparent as the feedback is almost instant.

"People connect directly with you as there's real time interaction to the content. And today some of the best formats and content is available on the digital world and it's an exciting time for the entertainment business."

Currently, Yami is prepping herself for "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" along with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor where she is playing a lawyer in the film.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever