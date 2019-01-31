Yami Gautam trips while walking the ramp, video goes viral

bollywood-fashion

Yami Gautam walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week on day 1 for designer Gauri and Nanika

The elegant and graceful Yami Gautam had an oops moment at the Lakme Fashion Week on day 1. The Uri actor walked the ramp for designer Gauri and Nanika. While Yami exuded panache as she graced the ramp, she almost tripped while walking. However, the actor kept her head high and like a true diva, continued walking the ramp. Now, that's what we call, keeping up the 'Josh'.



Yami Gautam with designer Gauri and Nainika. All Pictures: Pradeep Dhivar.

The theme of the show was 'The Art of Latte', which had flowy paper gown dresses inspired by coffee's colour palette. Yami paired her pale pastel frilled-gown with black leather boots, which is a rarity. As soon as Yami entered the stage, she tripped but immediately gained her balance and kept marching ahead with head held high.

Yami is high on Josh for real!

Take a look at some of the pictures from the fashion show:



Yami Gautam at the Lakme Fashion Week.

On the professional front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike alongside Vicky Kaushal. The film has earned critical acclaim and is continuing to gather applauds and appreciations from across quarters. To celebrate the film's success, Yami and Vicky met the Border Security Force Jawans at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of 70th Republic Day.

Sharing her excitement with mid-day, Gautam said, "BSF is the first line of defence of our country, and it gives me immense pride to have been amidst the BSF jawans during their celebration of patriotism at the Attari border. I am so overwhelmed by their appreciation of the movie."

Having spent the better part of the day with the soldiers, she says the discussion revolved around her latest release. "Wherever we have travelled with the film, we have received a lot of love, especially from the men who serve our country. [Even here], they were unanimously happy with the way we depicted the Armed Forces."

