Yami Gautam visits her hometown in Himachal

bollywood

While she gears up to go back on sets real soon, Yami Gautam has taken off for a special time off. This time the actress after a considerable time of over a year is revisiting her roots

The year 2019 has been a very rewarding and special year for Yami Gautam. The actress has had a successful beginning to the year with an overwhelming few months with tremendous love and appreciation she has had from success of Uri.

After a busy weeks in the past 3 months, Yami is finally finding time for herself and her family before she begins working on her next project soon. While she gears up to go back on sets real soon, the actress has taken off for a special time off. This time the actress after a considerable time of over a year is revisiting her roots.

The actress hails from a town called Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh where her roots actually originate from. Always having had a deep social connection to the state and to the town, she's revisiting the town after a considerable gap and will be taking her entire family to Bilaspur where she intends to spend a few days. Nestled in a valley, the town is a reminiscent to her childhood and has deeply engraved specula memories which she looks forward to rekindling upon her visit.

Speaking about it, Yami said, "I'm glad to be going back to Himachal after over a year. It's something I have been waiting on but haven't been able to until now owing to work. I'm glad I have been busy but it's really a special time whenever I go with my folks and family back to Himachal. It's a great time for me to unwind. Spend quality time with family and relatives. It's been a crazy few months and this has been long due. I intend to completely detoxify and give as much as time to my family and stay away from work for the period I'm there."

Also read: Yami Gautam turns role model for young girls

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates