Yami Gautam's exclusive bridal look from Ginny Weds Sunny

bollywood

As the team of Ginny Weds Sunny conducts look tests before rolling in September, here's the first look of Yami Gautam as a bride

Yami Gautam's bridal look from Ginny Weds Sunny

After tackling a military action drama in Uri: The Surgical Strike and a social comedy in Bala, the rom-com, Ginny Weds Sunny, serves as a perfect change of pace for Yami Gautam. Ahead of the Vikrant Massey-starrer going on floors in September, the team conducted look tests with the leading lady for a pivotal sequence in the film. mid-day lay its hands on the actor's first look as the on-screen bride.

A source reveals, "The love story revolves around Ginny, who meets Sunny for an arranged marriage, but turns him down. Sunny then teams up with her mother to woo her. In the film, Ginny has a mind of her own, and the attire had to depict that. So, the director and the styling team rejected the traditional red colour to emphasise that Ginny is a different bride. After extensive brainstorming with director Puneet Khanna and several outfit changes, everyone agreed that the emerald green ensemble was perfect for the sequence."

In keeping with her no-nonsense entrepreneur character in the movie, Gautam will be seen wearing pantsuits and pencil skirts in greys and blacks. The rom-com, that marks the directorial debut of Khanna, will be shot across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Manali over two months.

