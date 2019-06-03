Yami Gautam is left overwhelmed with the love and surprises from fans in China
From learning local Chinese dance to fans singing songs for her, Yami Gautam is left overwhelmed with the response received during Kaabil promotions in China
Actress Yami Gautam has been in China these past few days to promote her film super hit film Kaabil which is slated to release this week in China. This is her first film which is being premiered in China two years after it's India release. Yami and Hrithik Roshan have both been in China promoting their film with incredible activities with the Chinese audience.
It was surprising for Yami to see the amount of heartwarming response she received from the Chinese audience. She came across many fans of hers in China which she never imagined. During one of the screening, a fan even surprised her by singing the title track of Kaabil for her with the most accurate melody and lyrics, leaving both Hrithik and Yami impressed.
Yami and Hrithik attended a special screening of Kaabil in the Chinese language amongst special guests and fans. Both the actors were overwhelmed with the kind of love and affection received by the audiences. Yami and Hrithik even danced and learnt steps of Chinese dance form during their annual Chinese boat festival. Yami was floored and pleasantly surprised by the genuine warmth and affection of the Chinese people.
Speaking about her experience, Yami said, "It feels great to be travelling with the film. Kaabil was a very special film for a variety of reasons. Including my co-actor and the amazing team, I got a chance to do something extremely new and challenging, which was great and at the same, it was tough to adapt to. China has become a powerful international market for Indian films in the recent past, so to bring our film here and to see so much love for Indian films feels great. People have been amazingly warm and their hospitality is really quite something. Right from fans at the airport to receive us to the interactions with the locals have been amazing. One can seem thief genuine admiration for our film which is really touching to see. We did some traditional Chinese activities like attending their boat festival, meet and greets with fans, screenings. It's been a busy but very fun experience".
