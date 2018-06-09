Yami Gautam's sister Surilie had to leave a restaurant in Serbia for not wearing pants

Surilie Jasraj Singh says that because she was not wearing pants, she was denied entry

Yami Gautam and sister Surilie Jasraj Singh

Barely hours after landing in Serbia for the shoot of Aditya Dhar's Uri, Yami Gautam apparently had to face an ugly situation. Sister Surilie Jasraj Singh, who is accompanying the actor, was asked to leave a restaurant for not adhering to the dress code.

Yami shared an Instastory video in which she is seen asking Surilie, who is wearing a short dress, the reason behind it. Surilie says that because she was not wearing pants, she was denied entry.

Whether for real or fun, only Yami and sister know the truth behind the clothing concern story.

Well, those who are wondering what Yami was doing in Serbia, the actress started shooting for the first schedule of her upcoming film Uri. "Yami is all set for her first schedule in Siberia. As her fans and media have been tracking not only has she gotten fitter, but has gone through a makeover to dive into the character she is playing," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Yami Gautam will play the role of an intelligence officer and will be acting alongside Vicky Kaushal in the film. "She is very excited about the role and keeps adding a few nuances to her character to make it even more layered. She is totally looking and feeling the part," the spokesperson added.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the Uri attack of September 2016. In September 18, 2016, terrorists from Pakistan attacked a military base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir leaving 19 Indian soldiers dead. Eleven days later, the Indian Army retaliated with a series of surgical strikes on terrorist camps across the border.

