Yamuna river rises, near danger level in Delhi

New Delhi: The authorities on Sunday warned about the rising level of the river Yamuna in New Delhi that has reached 203.37m and is expected to touch the "warning mark" of 204.5m in the next 36 hours, with the "danger mark" pegged at 205.33m. The water level at 12 noon was just 1.13m below the "warning mark".

"Water is being released from the Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana every hour," a Flood and Control Department official told news agency IANS, stating around six lakh cusec water was released at noon on Sunday. On Saturday also, water was released from the barrage following heavy rains, the official said.

The water discharged from Hathni Kund Barrage which provides drinking water to Delhi normally takes 72 hours to reach the capital. "An advisory has been issued by the department regarding the water level and the concerned agencies have been alerted. The situation is being closely monitored," the official told news agency IANS.

Haryana: Water-level in Yamuna river rises after water is released from Hathni Kund Barrage in Yamuna Nagar. pic.twitter.com/dqJ2kwqFtm — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Delhi has predicted more rainfall after witnessing rainfall since Saturday. The Ridge observatory has been receiving 65.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Yamuna river passes through Yamunanagar, Karnal and Panipat districts in Haryana before entering New Delhi. The official said villages along the river have been alerted about the release of the excess water. Hundreds live along the banks of the Yamuna, and they will be moved to safer places once the water level touches the "warning mark". The government has already begun evacuating people from low-lying areas. The Met has predicted that Haryana's neighbouring hill states would continue to experience heavy rains till Monday.

