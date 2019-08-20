Yamuna water level crosses 'danger mark', over 6,000 people from East Delhi shifted to tents

national

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken a meeting of Cabinet ministers and officers to take stock of the situation

People shifted to tents as the water level of Yamuna river crosses danger mark. Pic/ANI

As the water level of Yamuna river crossed the danger mark, over 6000 people in East Delhi were shifted from low-lying areas to safer places on Tuesday. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Arun Gupta said that the administration has requested people to not go in low-lying areas in Yamuna belt.

He added, "Currently, the Yamuna river is flowing at 250.99 above the danger mark. We have made all necessary arrangements. Around 6000-7000 people in East Delhi district from low-lying areas have been shifted to 1100 tents. We are also ensuring them three-time food and drinking water. Sanitation facilities and electricity are also being provided. Our health check-ups teams are also there for their examination."

Delhi: Water level of Yamuna river rises to 205.94 meters, 0.61 meters above the danger level of 205.33 meters. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/bLcnkDLQeQ — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

He also asserted that the water level will gradually decrease from Wednesday. "There is a possibility that after Wednesday, the water level will decrease gradually," he said. The river was flowing at 205.94 meters which is 0.61 meters above the danger mark. Haryana released 1.43 lakh cusec water on Monday evening.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken a meeting of Cabinet ministers and officers to take stock of how prepared are they for any situation that arises because of excess water. He urged the people who were living on the Yamuna floodplains to move to safer places. The Delhi government has set up 2120 tents for 23860 people who were affected because of excess flow in the river.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies