Yash, Arya emerge TT champions

The winners of the GCH promotional table tennis tournament

Yash Dalvi and Arya Ghag scored contrasting wins to clinch the junior boys and girls singles titles respectively in the GCH promotional table tennis tournament organised under the auspices of the MCDTTA at Garware Club House. In the boys final, Yash beat Yuvraj Yadav 3-2 (11-9, 13-11, 5-11, 7-11 and 11-9) in a close see-saw battle. However, in the girls final, Arya registered a comfortable 3-0 (11-6, 11-5 and 11-6) victory over Mrunal Kurade.

