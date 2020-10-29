Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel calls Rahul Vaidya 'Bigg Boss 14's trash'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin had a breakdown when housemate Rahul Vaidya and the actress had a fight, during a task. The captaincy task was called BB World Tour, as a part of which monuments were installed in the garden area and all the contestants had to protect their travel bags during the task. The contestants were supposed to take care of their travel bags while sitting on a bicycle and ensure that the bags are with them until the end of the task.

During the task, Rahul Vaidya tries to snatch Jasmin's bag. While Jasmin challenges him to try and snatch it from her and make her fall off the cycle, Rahul pulls the bag which makes Jasmin indeed fall off the cycle.

This doesn't go well with Jasmin; she cries saying how people in general have a perspective that women are considered weak. "Ladki hai to physically kamzor hai to kuchh bhi karo.." She says, "Main nahi darti kisi aadmi se, koi faida nahi hua (I am not afraid of any man, no man can scare me)."

As Bhasin breaks down in the house, House Captain Kavita Kaushik and her friends tried to calm her down. Well, Jasmin got some support from outside the house too. Actor Karan Patel took to Instagram to criticise Rahul's act, calling him the "Trash of Bigg Boss 14". Karan also encouraged Jasmin in his post and praised her.

Here's what Karan Patel wrote on his Instagram stories:

The Yeh Hai Mohabbaterin actor even wrote, "Rahul Vaidya, beta kabhi mardon pe bhi zor azmaa liya kar, teri galat faimi dur ho jayengi. Jasmin Bhasin you rock!"

We wonder, what Rahul Vaidya's supporters have to say on this!

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news