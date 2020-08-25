Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi tests positive for COVID-19

In these last five months since the lockdown has started due to Coronavirus pandemic, there have been multiple positive cases in the entertainment industry. In an unfortunate piece of news, another actor has been tested positive for COVID-19 and that's Sachin Tyagi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame.

In a report by SpotboyE, the shooting of the show was underway at Filmcity when it had to be abruptly stopped after the crew members learned that some people have been tested positive for COVID-19. A source told the portal, "Sachin Tyagi was running fever and hence he got himself tested."

It added, "His results came day before, after which a few other crew members who also felt symptoms, got themselves tested. Some of them came negative and some positive. As of now, more members of the show including actors have got their tests done and now they are waiting for the results."

Sachin Tyagi also spoke to the portal and this is what he had to say, "I can't say anything on this and request you to get in touch with the productions."

Talking about the show, Shivangi Joshi recently talked about playing a double role on the show and said, "I resumed shoot after three-and-a-half months and gave my first shot, not as Naira but Tina. The situation was not easy and conditions were not normal. There has been a sense of fear in each one of us, it was a difficult one for me too, but I am happy that the results are good and people are liking it and appreciating both the characters."

