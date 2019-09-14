MENU

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi is a photographer's delight

Published: Sep 14, 2019, 19:55 IST | Shaheen Parkar

Photographer Prashant Samtani says that he has done three shoots with Shivangi. He feels that they are friends more than an actor and a photographer

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi is a photographer's delight
Shivangi Joshi with photographer Prashant Samtani.

Ace photographer Prashant Samtani recently shot television actor Shivangi Joshi and he calls her a "photographer's delight." He says, "Shooting a gorgeous actress with such sharp eyes and superb long hair, perfect figure and a pretty smile is amazing. It's just not external beauty, her inner beauty, down-to-earth nature and liveliness gives it more impact."

He adds, "I have done three shoots with Shivangi. I feel we are friends more than an actor and a photographer. The best thing about a shoot with her is that it is unplanned and goes perfect!" he says.

Samtani further adds, "She is young and it feels amazing to see that she has achieved so much more at a young age."

