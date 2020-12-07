Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar passes away at 34

Divya Bhatnagar, known for her role in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, passed away at the age of 34 due to COVID-19 complications. The actress was battling pneumonia and COVID-19 since the past few weeks, and breathed her last on December 7, 2020. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee confirmed the news on her social media account. Devoleena offered her condolences to the family and wrote a heartfelt post, "You will be missed & remembered. I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial. Too soon to gone my friend... Om shanti [sic]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Shilpa Shirodkar, who shared screen space with Divya, also shared a post remembering the actress on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shirodkar (@shilpashirodkar73)

Her friend Aarti Singh, who was also a Bigg Boss 14 contestant, shared a post with Divya. The duo also shared the screen space in a television show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarti singh sharma (@artisingh5)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar was hospitalised for pneumonia on November 26 and tested positive for COVID-19 on November 28. In an interview with ETimes, Divya's brother shared her health update, "We have shifted Divya to another hospital. She was already suffering from pneumonia, which has worsened owing to coronavirus. Initially, she was on non-invasive ventilation to support her breathing, but is on ventilator now because of all the exertion of shifting hospitals. We want her to recover from the pneumonia, which has spread."

Besides Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Divya also featured in TV shows like Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, and Vish.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news