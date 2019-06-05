Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari to quit acting post marriage?

television

Actress Mohena Kumari, who plays the role of Keerti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to bid adieu to this long-running show

Mohena Kumari Singh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/mohenakumari.

Choreographer-turned-actress Mohena Kumari, who plays the character of Keerti in the long-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will apparently bid adieu to the show and quit acting forever. According to a report in Times of India, Mohena, who is also the princess of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh will quit acting after marriage. Mohena is getting married to Suyash Rawat in October 14, 2019. The actress has a lot of travelling to do.

Talking about this, she said, "Post marriage, I will say goodbye to acting and Mumbai. My life is all set to take a 180-degree turn. I am excited and nervous at the same time. Even my industry friends were taken aback with my decision, but that's the kind of person I am. I follow my heart. I have taken several leaps of faith in my life and this is the biggest so far."

On the other hand, there were rumours of she quitting the show because she did not want to play the mother to a grown-up child. "As an actor, I don't worry about the age of my character. Keerti (her character) is an integral part of 'YRKKH' and she is already a mother. Though the show is set to go in for a leap and my child will grow up, there is scope for me to perform. I am hungry to act and as long as the graph of my character is good, I wouldn't mind working. However, I had to take this decision because I am getting married. I have to start shopping for my wedding and will be travelling to various countries for it."

Sharing some details about her wedding, Mohena Kumari said, "The sangeet is on October 13 and the wedding will take place on October 14 in Haridwar. A reception and my bidaai will take place on November 9 and 10 in Rewa."

Mohena's wedding to Suyesh was an arranged one and he owns several ashrams across the globe. She says, "My brother told his brother about me. The families liked each other and here we are. I have always wanted an arranged marriage. I would have never got married to someone in the industry, as I don't think that I would have found a like-minded person."

Talking about Suyesh, she says, "He is very honest and never puts up an act. We always have deep and meaningful conversations. What strengthens our bond is our love for mountains, animals and the fact that we are both vegetarian."

Mohena had come to Mumbai to become a dancer-choreographer and later an actor. She had participated in the dance reality show, Dance India Dance.

