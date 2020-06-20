Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pankhuri Awasthy thought hubby Gautam Rode was arrogant when they first met
Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn and fell in love. The couple got married in February 2018 in Alwar.
It was a fairytale wedding for Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode when they got married in February 2018 in Alwar. The pair met on the sets of their television show, Suryaputra Karn, where they fell in love. But was it love at first sight? Here's what Pankhuri and Gautam have to say!
In a chat with Pinkvilla, Pankhuri Awasthy revealed that her first impression of now-husband Gautam Rode was quite different. She shared, "This was in Umbergaon, I was doing Raziya, and Suryaputra Karn had just taken a leap. That's when we saw each other and our first impression was not at all good. He thought I was not girl-like. I thought he was extremely hot and arrogant. But, when I joined the show, we interacted and things started then."
Adding to it, Gautam Rode said, "I found her sensible, she wasn't loud at all. She wasn't like another girl in terms of other actors. That got me interested and the first time we kind of spoke, I asked for her number and we went out the same night."
Saying as how they knew they were just right for each other, they also revealed that neither of them actually proposed to the other. Aren't they the perfect couple?
On the work front, Pankhuri Awasthy made her Bollywood debut with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdham, while Gautam Rode was seen in the TV show Bhakarwadi.
-
On 5th February 2018, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy got married in Rajasthan's Alwar city
-
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy's wedding functions included mehendi ceremony and a cocktail night
-
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy met on the set of Suryaputra Karn and love blossomed, which eventually found its way
-
Pankhuri Awasthy wore a bright pink lehenga for the mehendi, while Gautam Rode was dressed in a contrasting blue kurta (Picture/Instagram account of knottingbells)
-
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy exchanged rings on the auspicious day of Diwali in 2017 and kept it a very secret affair, with only close friends and family involved
-
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy performed on a romantic song 'Dil Diya Gallan' during their wedding reception
-
Pankhuri Awasthy looked like a princess in Ashley Rebello's creation
-
Both Gautam and Pankhuri are introverts and they have always remained guarded about their personal lives
-
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy have been together for almost two years now
-
When asked about Pankhury, Gautam said they share the same wavelength and his wife has fit into his family perfectly
-
While Gautam Rode is renowned for his roles in shows like 'Saraswatichandra', 'Mahakumbh' amongst others, Pankhuri Awasthy was in the show 'Kya Qusoor Hai Amla Ka?' and 'Razia Sultan'
-
Very few know about the fact that Gautam Rode is 13 years older to Pankhuri Awasthy
-
Gautam Rode clicked with his cast of one of his Television shows along with his (then) girlfriend Pankhuri
-
Gautam Rode was seen opposite Zareen Khan in Bollywood film Aksar 2. The film, however, tanked at the Box Office
-
While Gautam Rode is a fitness freak, Pankhuri Awasthy pens soft-hearted poems
-
Gautam and Pankhuri's pictures on social media are evidence of the fact that they are madly in love with each other
-
We wish Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy a happy married life
Television heartthrob Gautam Rode got married to his long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Awasthy in an intimate wedding ceremony on Monday. We have few pictures of the couple's wedding ceremonies and they are nothing short of a fairy-tale (All pictures/Instagram account of both the actors)
