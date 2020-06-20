Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pankhuri Awasthy thought hubby Gautam Rode was arrogant when they first met

It was a fairytale wedding for Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode when they got married in February 2018 in Alwar. The pair met on the sets of their television show, Suryaputra Karn, where they fell in love. But was it love at first sight? Here's what Pankhuri and Gautam have to say!

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Pankhuri Awasthy revealed that her first impression of now-husband Gautam Rode was quite different. She shared, "This was in Umbergaon, I was doing Raziya, and Suryaputra Karn had just taken a leap. That's when we saw each other and our first impression was not at all good. He thought I was not girl-like. I thought he was extremely hot and arrogant. But, when I joined the show, we interacted and things started then."

Adding to it, Gautam Rode said, "I found her sensible, she wasn't loud at all. She wasn't like another girl in terms of other actors. That got me interested and the first time we kind of spoke, I asked for her number and we went out the same night."

Saying as how they knew they were just right for each other, they also revealed that neither of them actually proposed to the other. Aren't they the perfect couple?

On the work front, Pankhuri Awasthy made her Bollywood debut with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdham, while Gautam Rode was seen in the TV show Bhakarwadi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news