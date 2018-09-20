Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Parul Chauhan to tie the knot with Chirag Thakkar

television

Seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bidaai, actress Parul Chauhan is all set to get married on December 12, 2018

Parul Chauhan and Chirag Thakkar. Picture Courtesy: Instagramparlchauhanofficial

Television actress Parul Chauhan became a household name with her stint as Ragini in the famous soap, Sapna Babul Ka – Bidaai. The actress, who is currently seen in the long-running daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to tie the knot with actor Chirag Thakkar.

In an interaction with Bombay Times, Parul Chauhan revealed her marriage date and spoke about her love life. "My family and relatives have been waiting for me to get married. Everybody had this question, so finally, yes, the time has come. I am getting married on December 12. We haven't zeroed in on the venue yet, but there will be a court marriage in Mumbai, followed by a small function in my hometown, Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, and a get-together in Mumbai," said the actress to the daily.

The couple met three years ago and are now all set to take the plunge. Talking about her equation with Chirag, she says that he isn't her boyfriend. "Chirag is not my boyfriend, he is my friend. We have not dated in the conventional term. If having coffee together and sharing everything with your best friend amounts to dating, then yes, we dated for three years. I met Chirag in 2015 through a common friend and found him to be completely different from the people I come across usually. He is a simple and rooted guy. He did not propose to me. We have been good friends and everything is progressing slowly. I realised that I should marry a guy like him when I started to know him better, as he would always keep his companion happy. Last year, when my mother visited me during Diwali, I invited Chirag and his family for the puja. When my mother met Chirag, she said that she wanted a son-in-law like him. The two families eventually talked about it and finally, we are getting married!"

Parul wanted to keep the news under wraps from the public glare but there was one person that she wanted to meet, and reveal her marriage plans. "No one knows about my marriage besides my family and him. I was in London when I wanted to tell him about Chirag, but I chose to talk to him in person. He was very happy and that was visible on his face. He met Chirag on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Rajan sir told Chirag to take care of his daughter and keep her happy always, to which Chirag happily said, 'yes'," said Parul Chauhan to the publication.

