Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi helps co-star Rajesh Kareer financially

Even though coronavirus pandemic has taken over the world, financially, emotionally and psychologically, people have stood stronger to fight back the global disease. Not just a few but many have extended their helping hand for those in need and the government, who are trying their best to make it through this difficult phase. Due to lack of financial stability in the cities, many have opted to get back to their hometown and live with their near and dear ones. Since the film and TV shoots have been stalled too, many daily wage-earners are hit financially.

On Tuesday, June 3, 2020, one of the television actors names Rajesh Kareer sought out for financial aid as he wanted to return to his hometown Punjab. The actor shared the video on social media which caught a lot of people's attention. For the uninitiated, take a look at the video here.

Now, Shivangi Joshi, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress extended help to the actor and transferred some money to his account. As soon as Shivangi Joshi came to know about Rajesh Kareer, she immediately transferred Rs 10,000 to his account.

In an interview with SpotBoyE, Rajesh confirmed the news and shared, "I am really happy with her gesture. We were not so close to each other on the set but despite that she came ahead to help me in this crisis, it means a lot. Not just Shivangi but many have contacted me since yesterday and transferred some amount in my account."

Speaking about financial help provided by the stars, the actor shared, "CINTAA did give us money around 10-11 k for this 3-month-long lockdown with help of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. But when you have a family, it's impossible to survive for so long in this amount. It's me, my wife and 11-year-old son."

Rajesh Shared one more video thanking everyone for providing financial help at this period of an hour. The actor's heartfelt post has once again taken over the internet. Take a look at the video here.

When asked if the actor leaves Mumbai permanently, Rajesh stated, "Yes, I think we will have to pack up from Mumbai now. I have worked in this industry for more than a decade, so I know there is no future for actors like us anytime soon. Even if shoots resume in a month's time, we will have to start from zero again."

It is disheartening to see how people have been suffering for the basic needs - food, clothing and shelter. Coronavirus pandemic has left many people helpless and with no choices but stay put in the current situation. The global financial crisis is not new amid the lockdown period.

Rajesh Kareer was a part of a popular television show Begusarai, starring Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari in pivotal roles among others. The show premiered on 2 March 2015 and ended on 24 June 2016.

