Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai characters wear masks, shields; netizens have a laugh

Makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have started airing new episodes of the popular daily soap, and it seems netizens are not much impressed with the execution of scenes during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Videos of the new episode have been doing the rounds on the internet, in which actresses Shivangi Joshi and Alka Kaushal can be seen in face shields and masks.

Reacting to the video, a user commented: "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Scientists are still figuring out the answer to this question."

Another one wrote- "Is this what Star Plus are doing nowadays." (sic) Have a look right here:

Is this what Star Plus are doing nowadays ðð­ð­ð­ pic.twitter.com/l67FcWR5wm — olishaan (@olishaan) July 13, 2020

"Even Covid-19 couldn't end Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai," another user tweeted.

Social media users pointed at a scene where the lead actor Mohsin Khan kisses on co-star Shivangi's face shield.

"Romanticising hygiene. Her man was putting on her sanitiser, gloves, everything for her... it's mad," a Twitter user wrote, about the portrayal of mush in the Star Plus show.

