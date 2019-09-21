Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira and Kartik fight for Kairav's custody

The audience thought that Kairav will bring his parents Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) back together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, their son, Kairav has become the reason for a battle between the estranged couple. They are at loggerheads for Kairav's custody.

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai released a new promo wherein, Kartik is seen telling Naira that after fourteen years, he is destined to live with his son, Kairav. Naira says that it's not possible for her to live in the Goenka house as Kartik is married to Vedika. Her and Kairav's presence is turning to be an obstacle for Vedika's marital relationship to bloom with Kartik. On the other hand, Naira says that she cannot even think about living without her son and that she doesn't want to take Kairav from here but living together is not possible.

It progresses with the announcement of Kairav's custodian and the innocent voice of the child calling out for his parents. See the promo here:

Kairav has spent most part of his life with his mother and is attached to Naira. However, he has just been blessed with the paternal love and the kid is enjoying this new feeling. Will Kairav stay with Naira or Kartik?

Let's see what twists and turns the show has for its ardent followers. It's the interesting storylines and concepts that have made this show the longest-running one on the television. Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kelata Hai completed 3000 episodes and celebrated it with full fervour.

On the real front, Mohsin Khan has been diagnosed with dengue and the actor informed his fans about his health update via twitter.

