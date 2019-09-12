Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh finds his father in Sameer Dharmadhikari

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which is an extension of the longest-running show on the telly, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is moving along the same lines in terms of ratings. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma is being loved by the audience. Another actor is all set to join the star cast of this show. Actor Sameer Dharmadhikari, who was last seen in the show, Peshwa Bajirao (two years ago), will play Shaheer's father in the drama.

Shaheer Sheikh plays the titular role of Abir. On joining this show, Sameer Dharmadhikari expressed his excitement in an interview to Bombay Times. He said, "After my last Hindi show, I got busy with Marathi serials and films. It was a creatively satisfying experience for me. Having said that, TV has its own charm and the response to your performance is instant. There is not much gap between the time you commence the shoot and the show goes on air. I returned to Hindi TV because the character in 'YRHPK' was compelling. The father I am playing in the show has been a loner and is returning to his family after 20 years."

On the personal front, Sameer is married to Aparna Dharmadhikari, who is a director of photography. They have two daughters — Saraswati (16) and Parvati (seven). Though he is close to them, he says that fathers usually find it difficult to express their love freely. "Much like my character, I feel that it's difficult for a father to express his feelings or love to his kids. I dote on my daughters even if I don't tell them that enough. Mere ghar ki teen auratein mujhe sambhaalti hai (The three women of my house take care of me) and it's not the other way round," says the actor.

Talking about the show's track, ever since Abir and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) professed their love for each other, the onscreen couple has been receiving immense love and fondness. On the other hand, Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam) (parallel characters) are married but Kunal meets a lawyer to file for a divorce.

