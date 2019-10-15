Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka: Smita Bansal speaks about being a part of this show

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka is a new magical show that will be featured on Star Plus. It narrates the viewers with its unique storyline of a young nawab with magical powers. Actors Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma play the lead roles in this show, and its launch at the Pataudi Palace was quite in news and unique.

Apart from these two actors, the talented Smita Bansal will also be seen in a pivotal role in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. Smita Bansal, best known for her roles in Balika Vadhu, Nazar, Jaana Na Dil Se Door and many more, will be seen playing the role of Vikram Singh Chauhan's (Aman) mother. Aman Junaid Khan is a nawab with magical powers but his mother (played by Smita Bansal), does not like it when he uses his powers. She wants him to live like every other human being. She, too, has a past and as the story proceeds, we will learn about their truth.

Interestingly, the two have also worked together on the show Jaana Na Dil Se Door and will be seen on the small screen once again. Talking about her character, Smita said, "I love to experiment with my characters as an actor and this is the first time, I am working on such a show. I try not to repeat my roles and thus grabbed on this opportunity as soon as I was offered this role."

Aman & Roshni’s magical love story is all set to begin in 4 days!#YehhJaduHaiJinnKa, Starts 14th Oct, Mon-Fri 8:30pm only on StarPlus. @vikram_the_Leo #AditiSharma pic.twitter.com/J1h7RmMmg5 — StarPlus (@StarPlus) October 10, 2019

She further adds, "I did not take workshops for this role as I am a directors' actor and I love to work according to his vision. We prepare together on set before on shot and mutually decide on the scene. This show is physically and emotionally very demanding but since I have worked with this team before, I did not mind taking this up as a challenge."

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn goes on air between Monday-Friday at 8:30 pm.

