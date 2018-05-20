Search

Yemen's Houthis fire missile at Saudi Arabia's radar camp

May 20, 2018, 23:27 IST | IANS

The Houthis said the missile hit the military target accurately on Saturday, Xinhua cited Houthi-controlled Saba news agency

Yemen's Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile towards a military radar camp in Saudi Arabia's southern border city of Khamis Mushait, the media reported.

Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition against the Houthis in support of the Yemeni exiled government over the last three years.

Border cities in Saudi Arabia have been the most targeted in such missile attacks, with the majority said to have been intercepted.

On Tuesday, the Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile at the King Faisal Military Base in the southern Saudi city of Jazan, but the Saudi-led coalition forces said the missile was intercepted.

