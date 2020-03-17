'Yes Bank to start operations, services from tomorrow'

Yes Bank customers will be able to access full banking services from Wednesday evening, as the moratorium will be lifted earlier. The RBI had on March 5 put a moratorium on Yes Bank restricting withdrawals to `50,000 per depositor till April 3."

The government in a notification on Saturday said the moratorium would be lifted by 18:00 hours on March 18. "We will resume full banking services from Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 18:00 hours. Visit any of our 1,132 branches from Mar 19, 2020, post commencement of banking hours to experience our suite of services," Yes Bank said in a tweet. "You will also be able to access all our digital services & platforms @RBI @FinMinIndia," it said. "The order of moratorium on the reconstructed bank issued by the government...shall cease to have effect on the third working day at 18:00 hours from the date of commencement of this scheme," the notification said.

The lender has posted a net loss of R18,654 crore for third quarter which ended December 31 due to huge provisioning for bad loans. It had posted a profit of R1,001.8 crore during December quarter of 2018-19. "You will be able to use your Yes Bank cards and accounts across wallets like Paytm, Amazon Pay and Freecharge among others from March 18, 2020, 18:00 hours," the bank said in an FAQ on its website. Besides, the customers have been allowed for inward RTGS/NEFT/IMPS based transaction services to pay for their Yes Bank credit card bills and loan EMIs from any bank accounts including Yes Bank accounts.

