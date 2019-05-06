Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set with his new look for the World Tour

music

Yo Yo Honey Singh has a surprise for his fans as he is set to hit the road with his world tour bringing new artists on board in his team

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh has got a new look for his World Tour comeback after five years and his fans are thrilled. The singer has a surprise for his fans as he is set to hit the road with his world tour bringing new artists on board in his team.

The Punjabi singer recently shared, "I want to make a big announcement that I will be going on a World tour this year. It is going to be (my first world tour) after (a gap of) five years. I'm very excited as I will be tagging along with many new artists in my team."

Yo Yo Honey Singh came back in 2017 with catchy tunes that got everyone grooving. The singer owes his comeback success to his fans and family, he said, "The years 2017 and 2018 were really great, and no doubt I had my family's as well as my fans support, who kept sending me messages, asking me about my well being. So I kept all of them in mind to make my comeback with (the single) Makhna and also gave them the new Yo Yo. I changed my hair, my looks and everything for my comeback".

The year 2018 has been a rocking year for Yo Yo Honey Singh as he delivered many chartbusters such as Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari. The singing sensation has cast his magic all over again in the hearts of his fans with his new tracks.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up for which he is prepping in full swing and is ready to treat all his fans with more hits very soon.

Also read: Despite injury, Honey Singh continues recording for his track

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates